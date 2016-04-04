At least 13 injured in highway pileup in East-Central Canada

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - At least 13 people have been injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on a highway in the Canadian east-central province of Ontario, local media reported Monday, citing paramedics.

Nine of those injured were taken to hospital, the CablePulse (CP) 24 television channel said.



The highway havoc was caused by a spring snowstorm and involved between 20 and 40 cars, according to York Regional Paramedic Services, Sputniknews.com reports.