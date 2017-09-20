EN
    07:04, 20 September 2017 | GMT +6

    At least 139 killed after powerful earthquake in Mexico

    MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM At least 119 people died in Mexico as a result of the deadliest since 1985 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked the central part of the country on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Guardian.

    According to the National Seismic Service of Mexico, the epicenter of the quake was some 111 km south-east of Mexico City, near Puebla.

    The Ministry of the Interior of Mexico declared a state of emergency in the capital.

    29 buildings collapsed in the capital city as a result of the earthquake.

     

