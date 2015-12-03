At least 14 dead in mass shooting in California

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - At least 14 people have been killed in a mass shooting in California involving up to three gunmen, BBC News reports.

Officers said 17 people were also wounded in the attack at a social service centre in San Bernardino. The gunmen, wearing military-style clothing and armed with long guns, opened fire at the Inland Regional Center, which helps adults with disabilities. Witnesses said people locked themselves in offices as the gunfire rang out. Hours after the attack, police hunting for the attackers riddled a black SUV with gunfire in a residential area several miles away. San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted: "Suspects are down, one officer wounded. Details still unfolding." It is unclear if there is still a third suspect on the loose, but he warned residents in the area to stay inside. The attack took place in a conference area where the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health was holding a social event, said Maybeth Field, the centre's president. FBI officials said they do not yet know if it was a terrorist attack but local police said it might have been domestic terrorism. "I think what they are getting at there, following the Paris attacks, is that they do not have any direct suggestion at this stage that this is an Islamist-style terrorist attack," said the BBC's James Cook who is at the scene. "Rather, if it is a terrorist attack it is perhaps some kind if home-grown terrorist attack here in the US." He said that buses filled with people were being driven away from the scene, while the surrounding buildings remained closed with workers still sheltering inside.

