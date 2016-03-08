At least 14 injured in train derailment in US state of California

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - At least 14 people have been injured as a result of a commuter train derailment and a crash of one train car in the US state of California, local media reported, citing authorities.

Four passengers sustained serious injuries, Fremont police announced late Monday.

The collision at 5500 Niles Canyon Road was caused by a large tree, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Altamont Corridor Express 10 was said to carry 214 passengers aboard, and one train car carrying nine people crashed into a Sunol creek.

Emergency services have been immediately dispatched to the scene, Sputniknews.com reports.