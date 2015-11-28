At least 15 killed as suicide attack hits Muslim procession in NW Nigeria

ABUJA. KAZINFORM At least 15 bodies have been evacuated from the scene of a suicide attack targeted at a Muslim procession in Dakasoye town of Nigeria's northwestern state of Kano on Friday, security and medical sources said.

Many others were injured following the suicide attack which occurred as a Muslim sect held a procession from Zaria city of the neighboring Kaduna State to Dakasoye, located about 20 km to Kano's main city, said a medical worker at a state-run hospital.

The bomber blew up himself amid the crowd, after he disguised as a member of an Islamic sect which organized the procession, said an unnamed security source.

A local official said figures of casualties will be made available to the media after the rescue operation which is underway.

Boko Haram, which has waged a campaign of violence in Nigeria in an effort to establish an Islamic state, is believed to have carried out the attack.

The terror group has killed some 13,000 people and kidnapped hundreds, with surrounding countries such as Niger, Chad and Cameroon affected.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has given a December deadline for the army to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

Source: Xinhua