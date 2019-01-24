EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:54, 24 January 2019 | GMT +6

    At least 16 people die in Venezuelan protests - portal

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM At least 16 people died in clashes during anti-government protests in Venezuela on Wednesday, TASS reports citing El Pitazo portal.

    According to the portal, protesters clashed with security forces, and 16 people died in total in the states of Amazonas, Barinas, Bolivar, Portuguesa, Tachira, as well as in the capital, Caracas. Large-scale protests against President Nicolas Maduro were organized in many regions of the country.

    On Wednesday Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Several countries recognized him as interim president, including Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Canada, Columbia Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, Chile and Ecuador.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called it a coup organized by Washington and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States.

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!