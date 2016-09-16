At least 17 injured in explosion in French city of Dijon – reports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An explosion has occurred in the French city of Dijon, according to media reports. At least 17 people have reportedly been injured. The blast was caused by gas, the local government office said, RT reported.

A gas blast in the heart of the French city of Dijon has resulted in at least 17 injured, according to local authorities. A residential building collapsed following the explosion on Friday morning.

Some victims were retrieved from under the rubble. The search for other people who may still be inside the building continues.

Earlier in the day, Dijon Mayor François Rebsamen said that eight people were injured in the blast according to preliminary information.

M6Info and France 3 TV cited nine injuries in the blast, which occurred on Rue Pierre Palliot, near a train station.

LCI reported 11 victims, seven of which have been evacuated. An eighth has reportedly been located, and three others are trapped under rubble.

One person is reportedly in critical condition.

The building where the explosion took place collapsed and is being evacuated. Firefighters are currently on site.

The local director of public safety, Christiane Barret, and Dijon's mayor are also on site, Le Bien Public reported.







