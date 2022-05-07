16:18, 07 May 2022 | GMT +6
At least 17 injured in large explosion in Madrid building
MADRID. KAZINFORM At least 17 people were injured Friday in a large explosion in a four-storey building in central Madrid, as firefighters were searching for missing people, Spanish emergency services reported.
Four of the injured were brought to hospital, while one is in serious condition after falling into the courtyard from inside the building, the city’s mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, told reporters, EFE informs.