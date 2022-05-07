EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:18, 07 May 2022 | GMT +6

    At least 17 injured in large explosion in Madrid building

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM At least 17 people were injured Friday in a large explosion in a four-storey building in central Madrid, as firefighters were searching for missing people, Spanish emergency services reported.

    Four of the injured were brought to hospital, while one is in serious condition after falling into the courtyard from inside the building, the city’s mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, told reporters, EFE informs.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!