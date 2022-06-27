At least 17 people found dead in South African bar

JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM At least 17 people have been found dead at a bar in the South African southern city of East London, but the cause of death is yet to be determined, local authorities said Sunday, EFE reports.

«About 17 children were found dead inside a tavern...the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation,» provincial police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana, told local media.

Unathi Bonqosi, the spokesman for the Eastern Cape Transport Department who visited the scene, highlighted that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of dead, which means the figure could be higher.



