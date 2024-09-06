EN
    10:39, 06 September 2024

    At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya

    At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    At least 17 pupils were burned to death and 13 others seriously injured following a fire incident at a school in central Kenya, local police confirmed Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said that 14 pupils were sent to hospital with serious burns following the fire on Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary Academy in Nyeri County. One died after being admitted.

