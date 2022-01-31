At least 18 dead in Brazil rains

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM The death toll from torrential rains in the most populous Brazilian state has risen to 18, Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said.

The Sao Paulo governor told reporters Sunday that the rescuers searched for four missing persons, EFE reports.

Nine people have suffered injuries, while about 500 families had to leave their homes due to the storms.

A woman and her two children died after their house collapsed in a landslide in the town of Embú das Artes.