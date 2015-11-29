At least 18 Macedonian policemen injured in clashes with migrants

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM At least 18 Macedonian police officers were injured during clashes with migrants on the country's border with Greece, the Macedonian Interior Ministry said Saturday.

Tensions on the Macedonian-Greek border have been on the rise after a 24-year-old Moroccan migrant got severe burns, touching a high-voltage cable on the Greek side of the border.

"The migrants started throwing stones at police officers with a view to break the police cordon and enter the Macedonian side. Eighteen police officers were injured, two got serious injuries in the head and one of them suffered a concussion," the local ministry said in a statement.

​Two seriously wounded policemen have been hospitalized in the border town of Gevgelija, the statement added.

The incident triggered mass protests, while police responded with tear gas in an attempt to drive the crowd back.

Macedonia, Serbia and Croatia have stopped allowing access to their territories to migrants from countries other than Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq amid security concerns triggered by the Paris attacks earlier this month. The move led to some 1,000 people from countries like Iran, Pakistan and Morocco being stranded on the Greek border with Macedonia.

Source: Sputniknews