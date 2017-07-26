At least 180 dead, two million affected as heavy rains lash India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 180 people have been killed and more than two million people have been affected by the heavy monsoon rains, accompanied by flooding over the last week in western and eastern India. The Indian armed forces have been working on a war-footing to save lives across the region.

In the last week, the maximum damage has been wrought by the monsoon in the western state of Gujarat which has a number of tourist destinations and other industrial areas, Sputnik reports.



In Gujarat alone, 94 people and 1,089 animals have lost their lives while more than 60,000 people have been shifted to safer locations in the last four days. In the eastern part of the country, the Brahmaputra river, which flows from China down to India, caused maximum damage in the state of Assam. Some 90 people and hundreds of endangered species in Kaziranga national park have been killed due to drownings, electrocutions, and mudslides.



Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken an aerial survey of his home state of Gujarat and announced $75 million for relief work while $30 million will be provided to Assam.



The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the eastern parts of the country, which may cause flood-like situations in Odisha.