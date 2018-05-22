At least 2 killed, 23 wounded in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed and another 23 wounded Tuesday when a car bomb exploded as security forces tried to defuse it in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, an official source told EFE.

The explosion occurred around 12 noon local time at a car market in police district number four of Kandahar, capital of the province with the same name, causing significant material damage and killing at least two people, according to provincial governor spokesperson Dawood Ahmadi.