At least 2 people killed, 3 others missing in Chile floods

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - At least two people are dead and three others are missing following flooding caused by heavy rains in central Chile, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The rains caused rivers to overflow, damaged roads and affected hundreds of people.

President Gabriel Boric visited the region over the weekend with local authorities.

«Unfortunately, two of our citizens who were trapped under fallen trees lost their lives and three missing people are being sought,» he said.

At least 419 people were left homeless and 1,002 others were evacuated to safe places due to the disaster, Boric said.

Various parts of the port city of Valparaiso were also affected by water cuts, he added.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha announced that a «state of disaster» has been declared in Valparaiso and Biobio.

Authorities have also warned residents to be careful, noting the heavy rains will continue for a while as well as the risk of flooding.