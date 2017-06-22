At least 20 dead, 55 injured in car bomb attack on bank branch in Helmand

At least 20 people have died and 55 injured on Thursday in a suicide car bomb attack on a bank branch in southern Afghanistan, according to EFE .

The Governor of Helmand province's spokesperson, Omar Zawak, confirmed to EFE that the suspected insurgent attack on a Kabul Bank branch in the provincial capital Lashkargah at midday left "at least 20 dead."

Although the victims were mostly civilians, members of the security forces were also among the casualties.

According to Zawak, the death toll could still increase as victims were still being evacuated from the site of the attack.

The suicide attacker detonated the explosives at the gated entrance to the bank, the spokesperson said.

A local official, who remained anonymous, told EFE that many members of various branches of the security forces were at the branch to withdraw their salaries ahead of the forthcoming celebrations to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident follows a similar attack on a Kabul Bank branch last month, which left three dead and 31 wounded.