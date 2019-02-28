08:49, 28 February 2019 | GMT +6
At least 20 killed, 40 injured in train station fire in Egyptian capital
CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 20 people were killed and 40 others were injured when a major fire broke out at the main train station in the Egyptian capital Cairo early Wednesday, according to state television, EFE reports.
Egypt's minister of transportation, Hesham Arafat, handed in his resignation following the incident, which Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has accepted, according to state TV.