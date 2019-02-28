EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:49, 28 February 2019 | GMT +6

    At least 20 killed, 40 injured in train station fire in Egyptian capital

    None
    None
    CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 20 people were killed and 40 others were injured when a major fire broke out at the main train station in the Egyptian capital Cairo early Wednesday, according to state television, EFE reports.

    Egypt's minister of transportation, Hesham Arafat, handed in his resignation following the incident, which Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has accepted, according to state TV.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!