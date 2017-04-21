EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:39, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    At least 20 killed in school bus crash in South Africa

    None
    None
    JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM At least 18 children and two adults were killed on Friday when their minibus crashed into a truck during a school trip in South Africa, a spokesman for emergency services said.

    null
    The children were primary and secondary school students and were killed when the collision caused the bus to burst into flames, near the northern town of Bronkhorstspruit.

    "Once the flames had been extinguished, paramedics found that approximately 13 children were lying trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the children and they were declared dead on the scene," said the spokesman.

    On their official Twitter account, emergency services posted a picture of the scorched minibus lying on its side beside the truck it had crashed with.
    null  

    At the time of the accident, the bus was taking the children home after a school trip.
    Gauteng's regional education counselor, Panyaza Lesufi, said it was carrying more people on board than is permitted.

    Emergency services said the cause of the crash was as yet unknown, but that authorities were on the scene to begin an investigation.

    Source: EFE .

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!