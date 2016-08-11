EN
    18:30, 11 August 2016 | GMT +6

    At least 21 killed in power plant blast in central China

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A fatal tube explosion in Dangyang, central China's Hubei province took the lives of at least 21 people while five others are injured, Hubei Daily reports.

    A high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd. in Dangyang City around 3:20 pm. The injured have been rushed to hospital, according to local authorities.

    The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Rescue efforts are underway.

    Source: China Daily

