At least 21 killed in power plant blast in central China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A fatal tube explosion in Dangyang, central China's Hubei province took the lives of at least 21 people while five others are injured, Hubei Daily reports.

A high-pressure steam pipe exploded at the Madian Gangue Power Generation Co. Ltd. in Dangyang City around 3:20 pm. The injured have been rushed to hospital, according to local authorities.



The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Rescue efforts are underway.



Source: China Daily