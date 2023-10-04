At least 21 people die in bus crash near Venice

At least 21 people died and 12 people were injured Tuesday evening after a bus fell from an overpass near Venice, according to local police, Anadolu reports.

The bus was full of people coming back from work from the historical center of Venice to the nearby district of Mestre, Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro told national TV station RAI.

It veered off the road and fell near the railways in Mestre, said Brugnaro.

"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," the mayor said on X.

Authorities reported that another four to five people are missing.

“My thoughts go to the victims and their families and friends,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.