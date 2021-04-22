At least 22 Covid patients killed in India after oxygen supply disrupted

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least 22 Covid-19 patients were killed on Wednesday at a hospital in India's western state of Maharashtra, after a leak in an oxygen tank led to the supply being disrupted for dozens of patients connected to ventilators.

«As per current information, 22 people have died due to interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank,» Nashik District Magistrate Suraj Mandhare told reporters, EFE reports.