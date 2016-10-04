07:18, 04 October 2016 | GMT +6
At least 22 killed, 33 wounded in suicide bombing at wedding in Syria
DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - A suicide bombing during the wedding in northern Syrian town of Hasakah left at least 22 killed and 33 wounded, town's mayor told Sputnik.
"The suicide bomber blew himself up in a wedding reception hall 400 meters (1312 feet) away from Hasakah," the mayor said stressing that the death toll is likely to rise.
Nearby hospitals are providing first aid to the wounded.
Source: Sputnik