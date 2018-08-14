At least 22 killed, 5 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A section of a highway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed Tuesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring five, interior ministry sources confirmed to EFE.

The vice minister for infrastructure, Edoardo Rixi, said the death toll was expected to rise after a section of the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed onto the city below.

"I am following with utmost apprehension what has happened in Genoa and which is looking like an immense tragedy," said infrastructure and transport minister Danilo Toninelli.

Rescue sources said they believed around 10 cars may have been involved.

Firefighting crews were working on site alongside urban search and rescue teams, but no figures on victims or survivors have been released yet.

Police said the incident occurred after torrential rainfall.

Local media estimated that around 10 vehicles could be trapped in the rubble.