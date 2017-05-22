At least 24 injured in hospital explosion in Bangkok

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - An explosion hit Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok at about 10:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, injuring at least 24 people.

Initial reports said the blast went off at a reception room of retired officials and about 24 people were injured, mostly from being showered with broken window glass, according to Saroch Kheawkhajee, chairman of the Army Medical Department, Xinhua reports.



Three people of the 24 needed further examination, Saroch added.



It is believed that a gas leak and an air compressor may have caused the explosion, Bangkokbiznews reported.



However, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Lt-General Srivara Rangsi-prammanaku told media that it is still unclear what led to the explosion, and whether the incident is connected with a previous explosion in front of the National Theater a few days ago.