At least 25 killed as tornado rips through US state of Mississippi

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 25 people have been killed and dozens injured after a tornado tore through the US state of Mississippi late Friday.

Four people are missing, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Saturday in its latest update on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Multiple state agencies and partners are working together to help in the response and recovery efforts,» it said.

The agency warned of severe storms for counties across rural Mississippi on Sunday evening and expected damaging wind gusts.

Governor Tate Reeves also issued a state of emergency in counties affected by storms.

«We will marshal every available resource on behalf of our neighbors in need. We’re here for the long haul,» Reeves wrote on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, he said authorities were «surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected,» while urging residents to «watch weather reports and stay cautious.»

US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: «Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and those whose loved ones are missing.»

«We will do everything we can to help. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover, for as long as it takes,» added Biden.