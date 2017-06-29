At least 27 people injured in tram accident in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 27 people were injured as two trams collided in Berlin, Xinhua cites the local media Focus Online.

The report quoted a spokesman for the Berlin transport company BVG as saying that the two trains of the Line M10 collided when they were supposed to pass each other in Prenzlauer Berg.

The spokesman could not give any details about the cause of the accident. But a wrong switch or something in the trackbed may be blamed.

The fire brigade was deployed with about 50 staff at the site, including emergency physicians and paramedics.