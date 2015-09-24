At least 29 killed in attack in Yemen mosque during Eid prayers

SANAA, Yemen. KAZINFORM At least 29 people attending Eid prayers were killed Thursday when a bomb went off inside a crowded mosque in the Yemeni capital.

Officials fear the death toll from the attack at the Al Bilaili in Sanaa will rise because dozens of worshipers suffered severe injuries.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack is the sixth in three months in which a mosque has been targeted.

The early morning prayer service was meant to mark the beginning of Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son for God. The holiday is one of two major ones in Islam. Source: CNN