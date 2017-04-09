At least 3,000 Belarusian tourists expected to visit Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan expects to receive at least 3,000 Belarusian visitors, BelTA learned from Kairat Sadvakasov, representative of SkyWay Travel and moderator of the road show "Travel the Great Silk Road and visit Astana Expo-2017".

On 7 April the Kazakhstani national company Astana EXPO-2017 and the National Tourism Industry Union of Belarus signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The organizers of EXPO 2017 presented its portfolio and spoke about possibilities of tourism in Astana, Almaty, other Kazakhstani regions and preparations for the forum. They expect to receive around 350,000 foreign tourists mostly from Russia and China. The guests will be able to choose among 189 hotels and 3,000 apartments along with student residence halls.

“We invite Belarusians to Kazakhstan. Visiting Expo 2017 will be affordable. We have taken measures to make all services cheaper, including accommodation and tickets to the events. We invite them to go not only to the expo but also on the ‘Two capitals' tour and learn more about places of interest in Astana and Almaty. Tourists can visit the Borovoe Resort, the Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, which is included in the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites, and state parks in Almaty Oblast. The whole program will take from six to seven days,” Kairat Sadvakasov noted.

One of the brand new projects is a tour around Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the cities of the Great Silk Road on a luxury train. The project will be launched by the start of Expo 2017.

The international specialized Expo 2017 will be held from 10 June through 10 September. It will feature innovations and science achievements in green economy, peculiarities of world cultures, the unique “Museum of the future”. The event will gather delegations from 115 countries and 20 international organizations. The program of the expo includes more than 3,000 entertainment events, parades and concerts of world stars, Cirque du Soleil shows, carnivals and art exhibitions.