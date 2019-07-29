EN
    11:22, 29 July 2019 | GMT +6

    At least 3 dead, 1 injured in shooting in southern France

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM At least three people were killed and one was injured in a shooting in southern France on Sunday evening, local media reported, according to Xinhua.

    The incident occurred near a gas station in Ollioules commune of the Var department.

    The victims were described as two men and a woman by witnesses. The injured person was sent to a local hospital.

    The police have started an investigation, and local media suspect revenge as a possible motive of the shooting.

