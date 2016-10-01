At least 3 dead, 7 missing after plane crash in Colombia

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - At least three people were killed and seven are missing after a plane crash in Colombia's northwestern Antioquia Department, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) of the Colombian Ministry of Transport informs.

The dead include two adults and a six-month-old baby girl, Aerocivil said as cited by El Nacional on Friday, Sputnik reports.

"It was a charter flight... So far we do not know what might have happened," Jose Antonio Acevedo, Manager of the Llanera de Aviación company, which operated the plane, told the El Colombiano newspaper, as quoted by El Nacional on Friday.

The plane crashed while en route from Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin, Colombia, to the city of Jurado in the country's western Choco Department. There were ten passengers on board the aircraft.



Photo: © Flickr/ megavas

Source: Sputnik