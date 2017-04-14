At least 36 IS members killed by GBU-43 bomb in Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM The GBU-43 bomb, the most powerful non-nuclear bomb dropped by the United States, killed at least 36 members of the Islamic State (IS) and destroyed several important installations, the Afghan Ministry of Defense stated on Friday.

Muhammad Radmanish, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense, told Efe that at least 36 IS members were killed and a large amount of ammunition and weapons were destroyed by the bombing.



The 10-ton GBU-43, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, which is powered by a wave of air pressure, was dropped on Thursday at 19.32 local time (15.02 GMT) on the Achin district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on the approval of US President Donald Trump.



According to a statement by another Defense Ministry spokesperson, Dawlat Waziri, a major shelter and three IS hideouts were destroyed by the bomb.



Waziri said the terrorist group which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015 used that secret hideout to "launch attacks in other parts of the province," that borders Pakistan.



The minister insisted that there had been no civilian casualties in the bombing.



The Afghan government said earlier this week that the number of IS insurgents in the country is less than 400 and that the authorities killed some 2,500 members of the group last year, reducing its presence to only two of the 34 Afghan provinces.



NATO also reported last week that its mission to Afghanistan in the last two years has reduced the number of IS members and succeeded in regaining control of more than 60 percent of the IS-dominated territory in the country.

Source: EFE .