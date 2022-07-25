EN
    15:45, 25 July 2022 | GMT +6

    At least 4 civilians injured in shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least four people have been wounded following a shooting in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The incident was reported at or near a car show in Peck Par, on North Western Avenue just before 4 p.m. (2300GMT).

    «The circumstances, total number of patients and precise nature of their injuries have yet to be confirmed,» the statement said.


    Фото: aa.com.tr

