At least 4 dead, 22 wounded in bus accident in southern Bolivia

LA PAZ. KAZINFORM - At least four people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell into a ravine early Sunday morning in the southern Bolivian department of Chuquisaca, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The accident, which occurred in the town of Monteagudo, was caused by speeding, Chuquisaca Prosecutor Mauricio Nava told local press, adding that responsibility has yet to be determined.

According to the preliminary report, the vehicle was traveling along the Sucre-Monteagudo route and fell into a ravine while taking a curve.

Nava said that police and personnel from the Public Ministry were dispatched to the scene to help the wounded.

