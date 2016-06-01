At least 4 killed, 8 injured in South Korea subway construction site collapse

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - At least four workers died and eight were injured in a collapse at a subway construction site in the South Korean northern Namyangju city early on Wednesday, local media reported.

A blast was heard before the collapse which occurred at about 7:20 a.m. local time (22:20 GMT), while 18 workers were at the site, The Korean Times newspaper said.

According to local police, no explosives were used during the construction works. An oxygen tank blast could cause the collapse, the newspaper said.

The rescue operation is underway.