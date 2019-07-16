At least 40 trapped as multi-storey building collapses in India’s Mumbai

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Some 40-50 people were believed to be trapped in the rubble after a four-storey residential building collapsed on Tuesday in a densely populated neighborhood of Mumbai, India’s financial capital, EFE reports.

The structure caved in around 11:40 am in the Dongri area of the congested Mumbai city, in the west of the country, which has been receiving heavy monsoon rains for the past few days.





Though the cause of the collapse was not known immediately but incessant rains may have been a factor.

«(Some) 40-50 people (are) likely to be trapped,» the disaster management unit of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a statement.





Several ambulances and rescue teams have reached the site where local residents had chipped in for removing the debris with bare hands.





The incident comes two days after a similar building collapse on a busy highway near mountainous region in Solan district of northern Himachal Pradesh state.





The Solan building that housed a restaurant caved in on Sunday afternoon following a downpour that lasted for several hours, leaving at least 12 dead and 30 injured.





Fires and building collapses are common in India owing to the often precarious condition of infrastructure and a lack of maintenance, dangerous factors that are aggravated by corruption and illegal practices ailing the construction sector.





Monsoon season only serves to heighten the possibility of collapses, with the prolonged period of intense rain affecting building structures.