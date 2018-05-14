At least 42 dead in fresh storms in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 42 people died and another 47 were injured in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain and winds in India, raising the death toll to almost 200 so far this month, Kazinform has learned from EFE Monday.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, one of the hardest hit in recent weeks, storms left 29 dead and 35 injured, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, Abhishek Shandilya, told EFE.