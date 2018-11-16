EN
    16:31, 16 November 2018 | GMT +6

    At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus accident

    HARARE. KAZINFORM At least 42 people were killed in Zimbabwe after the bus they were travelling in caught fire along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on its way to South Africa late Thursday, police said, Xinhua reported.

    The bus was coming from Zvishavane in the Midlands Province and was travelling to Musina in South Africa.

    Police spokesperson Charity Charamba confirmed the accident to Xinhua.

    "We don't have specific details yet but over 42 people have died," she said.

    At least 20 others were injured.

    This is the second major fatal accident in two weeks in Zimbabwe after 50 people died in a recent accident involving two buses near Rusape, Manicaland Province

     

