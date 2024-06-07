At least 5 injured after powerful explosion rocks filling station in Armenia

A powerful explosion rocked a filling station near Abovyan, a town around 16 km northeast of the capital Yerevan, the Armenian Interior Ministry’s press service said, TASS reports.

"The 911 service received numerous reports about an explosion at a filling station on the second kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan motorway. The blast started a fire. Rescue crews have been dispatched to the scene," the ministry said.

According to the press service, 12 rescue teams are working at the scene. An investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the republic’s interior ministry, Narek Sargsyan, told TASS at least five people were injured in the disaster.