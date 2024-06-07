EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 07 June 2024 | GMT +6

    At least 5 injured after powerful explosion rocks filling station in Armenia

    At least 5 injured after powerful explosion rocks filling station in Armenia
    Photo credit: Armenpress

    A powerful explosion rocked a filling station near Abovyan, a town around 16 km northeast of the capital Yerevan, the Armenian Interior Ministry’s press service said, TASS reports.

    "The 911 service received numerous reports about an explosion at a filling station on the second kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan motorway. The blast started a fire. Rescue crews have been dispatched to the scene," the ministry said.

    According to the press service, 12 rescue teams are working at the scene. An investigation is under way.

    Meanwhile, a spokesman for the republic’s interior ministry, Narek Sargsyan, told TASS at least five people were injured in the disaster.

    "Five people have been hospitalized," he said. "Efforts to contain the fire are under way.".

    Tags:
    Incidents Armenia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!