At least 5 injured in massive road accident in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - At least 5 people have been injured as a result of a massive road accident in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, a commuter bus crashed into several cars at the intersection of Altynsarin and Ulugbek streets. The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into 8 cars that were parked along the road.



According to preliminary date, at least 5 people requested medical assistance after the incident. The exact number of the injured is still unknown. The police are working at the scene.