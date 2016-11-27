At least 5 people killed in Iran's helicopter crash in Caspian Sea

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At least five people were killed on Sunday after the National Iranian Oil Company's (NIOC) helicopter crashed in the Caspian Sea, local media reported.

The helicopter carrying five people crashed in the Iranian Mazandaran province killing everyone aboard, the Iranian Mehr news agency said, citing Governor of Mazandaran's town of Behshahr Khalegh Sajjadi.

The media outlet added that the helicopter crashed because of the technical failure. Earlier in the year, another helicopter had crashed in Mazandaran after it had ran into power cables, when it had tried to land, Sputnik reports.



