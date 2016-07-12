At least 5 people shot during mourning rally in West Baltimore

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An unknown gunman wounded five people in Baltimore, the largest city in the US state of Maryland, during a candlelight vigil, local media reported.

According to CBS Baltimore, some 30 people gathered on Monday evening at the corner of North and Fulton avenues to mourn a 24-year-old Jermaine Scofield, who was killed the day before.

Someone in the crowd opened fire during the vigil, injuring five people, including four women. The gunman managed to escape, the media outlet said.

According to the investigators, two victims remained at the scene, while the others managed to get into hospitals, the daily added.

Source: Sputniknews.com