At least 52 injured in string of earthquakes in Albania

TIRANA. KAZINFORM - At least 52 people have been injured in a series of earthquakes that rocked Albania on Saturday, TASS reported with the reference to Albanian Daily News.

According to the news portal, everyone injured was rushed to hospitals, doctors are providing all the help necessary. The port city of Durres and capital Tirana were hit the hardest.

The Greek Iefimerida newspaper reported that a powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Albania on Saturday, destroying at least ten buildings and injuring dozens of people. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the quake’s epicenter was reported one km to the west of Durres, 35 km away from Tirana, while occurring at a depth of 10 km. A series of aftershocks ensued, wreaking more havoc.

The tremor could be felt in Greek cities near Albania such as Ioannina, Thessaloniki, Larissa as well as on the island of Kerkyra (Corfu) in the Ionian Sea. North Macedonia and a number of Italian regions also experienced the quake.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sympathy and solidarity with the people and government of Albania on Saturday.