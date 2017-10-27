EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:59, 27 October 2017 | GMT +6

    At least 6 injured as bomb blast hits train in Pakistan

    None
    None
    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - The blast that took place in Pakistan's Baluchistan province on Friday targeted a passenger train, according to reports.

    Pakistan Railways spokesman said that 6 people were injured as a result of the blast that targeted a passenger train in Balcshistan's Bolan district, those injured were rushed to the hospital, according to local media.

    According to the security forces, an explosive device detonated when the Akbar Bugti express was in a remote area in Baluchistan's Bolan district, Sputnik reports.

    The rescue teams and police squads are on the scene. The investigation into the incident is reportedly underway.

    Akbar Bugti Express is a new name of Quetta Express which operates between Lahore and Quetta.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!