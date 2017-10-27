At least 6 injured as bomb blast hits train in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - The blast that took place in Pakistan's Baluchistan province on Friday targeted a passenger train, according to reports.

Pakistan Railways spokesman said that 6 people were injured as a result of the blast that targeted a passenger train in Balcshistan's Bolan district, those injured were rushed to the hospital, according to local media.



According to the security forces, an explosive device detonated when the Akbar Bugti express was in a remote area in Baluchistan's Bolan district, Sputnik reports.



The rescue teams and police squads are on the scene. The investigation into the incident is reportedly underway.



Akbar Bugti Express is a new name of Quetta Express which operates between Lahore and Quetta.