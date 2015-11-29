At least 6 killed in two suicide bomb blasts in Cameroon

YAOUNDE. KAZINFORM At least six people were killed in two suicide bomb blasts in Cameroon's Far North Region on Saturday, a military source who requested anonymity told Xinhua.

A female suicide bomber detonated a bomb in a residential area in Dabanga town in Far North Region at 5-6 p.m. local time, killing herself and three civilians, injuring many others, said the source.

The explosion was followed by another suicide bomb blast in the same town at a security post, killing the bomber and a soldier, said the source, adding another soldier was seriously injured.

The source, who had told Xinhua 17 people were killed immediately following the blast, said only six people were confirmed dead so far.

Source: Xinhua