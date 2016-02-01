ABUJA. KAZINFORM At least 69 dead bodies have been registered in a morgue following multiple suicide attacks in a community near Maiduguri, capital of Borno State in Nigeria's volatile northeast region, sources at a government-run hospital said on Sunday.

An unnamed senior medical officer at the Borno State General Hospital said 55 others have been admitted into the emergency section of the health facility, following the suicide attacks, late Saturday, in Dalori and Walori settlement in the province.

A mortuary attendant said victims of the incident were conveyed to the hospital by officials of the Red Cross, the State Emergency Management Agency and some policemen.

Confirming the incident to Xinhua, Col. Mustapha Ankas, spokesman of Nigeria's counter-terrorism team, said heavy shooting followed the explosions which rocked Dalori and Walori settlement, while houses were razed as residents ran for their lives.

Three female suicide bombers blew up themselves after running into a crowd of people in the settlement, he said, adding the insurgents also attempted to penetrate an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, located near the area but "the attempt was resisted by troops which resulted into detonation of improvised explosive devices by the attackers".

Boko Haram, a Nigeria-based terror group operating in the Lake Chad region, is suspected to be behind the attacks, the military spokesman said.

The Nigerian government said it has "technically" defeated the ruthless Boko Haram group but the unrelenting fighters have continued to carry out attacks in the West African country.

Last Wednesday, the group launched multiple suicide attacks in Chibok town of Borno State, killing at least 13 people and injured almost 30. This was followed by another attack in which at least 18 people were killed and many injured at a crowded market in the neighboring Adamawa State last Friday.

Boko Haram has been fighting to enshrine the Islamic Sharia law in Nigeria's constitution since 2009.

Source: Xinhua