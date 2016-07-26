At least 94 countries to participate in Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ninety four countries have officially confirmed their participation in International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017, to be held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, the Kazakh National company "Astana EXPO-2017" said July 25.

As many as 56 countries of them have already signed contracts on participation. Today such contracts were signed by Italia and South Korea.

The World's Fair EXPO exhibition has been held since 1851.

EXPO will be held in Kazakhstan for the first time in 2017. The event titled "Future Energy" will last from June 10 until Sept. 10.

Astana EXPO-2017 company is the organizer of EXPO-2017 in Kazakhstan. The company has already started to sell tickets for this exhibition.

Kazakhstan plans that more than 100 countries will take part in the exhibition.

Source: Trend