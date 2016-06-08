EN
    07:42, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    At least five cyclists killed, four injured by truck in Michigan

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At least five people were killed and four more were injured by a pickup truck in a road accident near the US city of Kalamazoo, located in the state of Michigan, local media reported.

    Wood TV reported Tuesday, citing local authorities that the truck hit a group of nine bicyclists, including some children near Kalamazoo on Tuesday evening, however it was not clear for a several hours how many victims had died.

    According to the broadcaster, a driver of the truck left the crime site, however local police had already found him and took into custody.

    The accident site had been roped off and police officers as well as fire fighters and doctors were working on the scene, the broadcaster added.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

