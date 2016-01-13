MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gunfire could be heard near the blast site, according to Afghanistan's broadcaster TOLOnews.

At least four people have been killed and two injured in the blast. Three schoolchildren were also injured in the explosion, according to security sources as cited by TOLOnews.

According to the NDTV news outlet, officials have said that the attack in the area where there are many foreign consulates was carried out by a suicide bomber.

All Indians at the consulate were reported to be safe, NDTV reports.

According to other media reports, at least four people have been killed and two injured in the blast. The Iranian diplomatic mission in the city could also reportedly be affected, Sputniknews.com.