At least nine people killed, 16 wounded in Dayton shooting

DAYTON. KAZINFORM At least nine people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the shooting overnight to Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, a police spokesman told reporters.

The gunman was shot down by police. He has not been identified, TASS reports.

All victims have been hospitalized, and police have not reported about their condition.

Police continue working at the scene and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the effort.

This is the second shooting over the past 24 hours in the US. On Saturday, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and wounding another 26. The shooter has been detained by police.