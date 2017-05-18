EN
    22:36, 18 May 2017 | GMT +6

    At least one dead after car rams into pedestrians in NYC Times Square - reports

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A speeding car rammed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's Times Square, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.    

    At least one person died in the incident, Reuters reported. The agency cited witnesses as saying that the car drove against traffic onto the sidewalk striking pedestrians.

    CBS reported that at least 20 have been injured, while Reuters report suggests 13 have been wounded.
    The vehicle that hit pedestrians in the Times Square was a red sedan, CBS New York reported.

    It is unclear yet whether the car drove into pedestrians accidentally or not. Media reports suggested that the driver of the car is in custody and being questioned.

